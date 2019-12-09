Adidas and Beyonce officially announced a multi-layered partnership back in April, in which Bey will serve as a creative partner for the brand, develop new signature footwear and apparel, and re-launch Ivy Park with Adidas. Today, she took to instagram to share some looks from the upcoming Ivy Park collection, including her first sneaker collaboration.

The kicks borrow design cues from the Adidas Samba, featuring a clean, white leather construction highlighted by a thick, dark gum midsole and deep purple accents on the three stripes and heel tab. Additional details include "Ivy Park" text on the tongue as well as on the thin, orange strip that encircles the silhouette.

The special edition sneakers are expected to launch on January 18, along with the rest of the Ivy Park collection. Check out some other teaser images in the IG posts embedded below and stay tuned for the full reveal.