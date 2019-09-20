In honor of her 38th birthday (Sept. 4th), Beyonce decided to take a look back at this past year by uploading a ton of rare photos onto her website this morning. One of the photo that’s been getting a lot of attention thus far is Beyonce’s halloween costume from last year, where she dressed up as Lisa Bonet, the mother of Zoe Kravitz.

Rockin’ a top hat, Lisa's signature tiny shades, and long black curls, the "Lemonade" singer killed it as Bonet, while posing with twins Rumi and Sir Carter perched on her hips. The twins looked adorable as ever in their matching outfits and curly hair (see pic below).

In a handwritten note, Bey thanked her fans for their support: "Thank you from the depths of me for all my Birthday Loving," she wrote. "I had an incredible B-day! I'm grateful for every breath. I thank GOD for all of my Blessings, my wins, and my Losses. I thank GOD for All of you!”

Of course, the Beyhive nearly lost their minds when they got a glimpse of their queen dressed as Bonet. See some of those reactions (below).