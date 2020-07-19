A new trailer for Beyoncé's "Black Is King" visual album for Disney+ has been released.
Beyoncé's highly anticipated visual album, Black Is King, will be here before we know it, and to further build the hype, Disney has released a new trailer for the musically-driven film. On Sunday (July 19th), Walt Disney Studios shared a new sneak peek at the project, which stars Bey, Jay-Z, Tina Knowles, Naomi Campbell, Lupita Nyong'o, Kelly Rowland, and more.
"You were formed by the heat of the galaxy," Bey can be heard narrating, as shots of the protagonist of the young king's journey is shown. "What a thing to be both unique and familiar. To be one and the same, and still unlike any other. Life is a set of choices. Lead, or be led astray. Follow your light, or lose it."
Disney+ also shared a new poster for Black Is King, which includes a striking shot from the opening of the new trailer.
Black Is King was announced at the end of June, shortly after reports circulated that Bey had secured a major deal with Disney. That same day, Bey shared the first trailer for the visual album on IGTV, along with a lengthy message about how much the project means to her. "'Black Is King' is a labor of love," she wrote. "It is my passion project that I have been filming, researching and editing day and night for the past year. I’ve given it my all and now it’s yours."
View this post on Instagram
I typically keep comments short and sweet, but I just watched the trailer with my family and I’m excited. 🎶please don’t get me hype🎶🤪 “Black Is King” is a labor of love. It is my passion project that I have been filming, researching and editing day and night for the past year. I’ve given it my all and now it’s yours. It was originally filmed as a companion piece to “The Lion King: The Gift” soundtrack and meant to celebrate the breadth and beauty of Black ancestry. I could never have imagined that a year later, all the hard work that went into this production would serve a greater purpose. The events of 2020 have made the film’s vision and message even more relevant, as people across the world embark on a historic journey. We are all in search of safety and light. Many of us want change. I believe that when Black people tell our own stories, we can shift the axis of the world and tell our REAL history of generational wealth and richness of soul that are not told in our history books. With this visual album, I wanted to present elements of Black history and African tradition, with a modern twist and a universal message, and what it truly means to find your self-identity and build a legacy. I spent a lot of time exploring and absorbing the lessons of past generations and the rich history of different African customs. While working on this film, there were moments where I’ve felt overwhelmed, like many others on my creative team, but it was important to create a film that instills pride and knowledge. I only hope that from watching, you leave feeling inspired to continue building a legacy that impacts the world in an immeasurable way. I pray that everyone sees the beauty and resilience of our people. This is a story of how the people left MOST BROKEN have EXTRAORDINARY gifts.❤️✊🏾 Thank you to Blitz, Emmanuel, Ibra, Jenn, Pierre, Dikayl, Kwasi and all the brilliant creatives. Thank you to all at Disney for giving this Black woman the opportunity to tell this story. This experience has been an affirmation of a grander purpose. My only goal is that you watch it with your family and that it gives you pride. Love y’all, B
"With this visual album, I wanted to present elements of Black history and African tradition, with a modern twist and a universal message, and what it truly means to find your self-identity and build a legacy," she continued. "I only hope that from watching, you leave feeling inspired to continue building a legacy that impacts the world in an immeasurable way. I pray that everyone sees the beauty and resilience of our people."
Black Is King will be available to stream exclusively through Disney+ on July 31st.