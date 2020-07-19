Beyoncé's highly anticipated visual album, Black Is King, will be here before we know it, and to further build the hype, Disney has released a new trailer for the musically-driven film. On Sunday (July 19th), Walt Disney Studios shared a new sneak peek at the project, which stars Bey, Jay-Z, Tina Knowles, Naomi Campbell, Lupita Nyong'o, Kelly Rowland, and more.

"You were formed by the heat of the galaxy," Bey can be heard narrating, as shots of the protagonist of the young king's journey is shown. "What a thing to be both unique and familiar. To be one and the same, and still unlike any other. Life is a set of choices. Lead, or be led astray. Follow your light, or lose it."

Disney+ also shared a new poster for Black Is King, which includes a striking shot from the opening of the new trailer.

Black Is King was announced at the end of June, shortly after reports circulated that Bey had secured a major deal with Disney. That same day, Bey shared the first trailer for the visual album on IGTV, along with a lengthy message about how much the project means to her. "'Black Is King' is a labor of love," she wrote. "It is my passion project that I have been filming, researching and editing day and night for the past year. I’ve given it my all and now it’s yours."

"With this visual album, I wanted to present elements of Black history and African tradition, with a modern twist and a universal message, and what it truly means to find your self-identity and build a legacy," she continued. "I only hope that from watching, you leave feeling inspired to continue building a legacy that impacts the world in an immeasurable way. I pray that everyone sees the beauty and resilience of our people."

Black Is King will be available to stream exclusively through Disney+ on July 31st.