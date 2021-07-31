Beyoncé Adds "OTHERSIDE" Visuals To YouTube

Beyoncé adds the complete "Black Is King" series to YouTube.

To commemorate the one-year anniversary of the é film, Beyonce has completed the complete catalog of clips for the tracks featured in the film on YouTube and Disney+.

The last two tracks that arrived on Saturday, July 31 were "MOOD 4 EVA" and the emotive "OTHERSIDE."

In video for the latter, a familiar plot plays out as Bey draws on biblical references in which she places a newborn baby in a basket, sending it down the river to avoid impending disaster on land.

The track itself is co-written by Syd and Nicky Davey and features Nigerian singer and songwriter Bankulli performing in Yoruba. It is the 21st cut on the hefty The Lion King: The Gift album.

Catch the full clip up top.