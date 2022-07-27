The music world was shaken when pop superstar Beyonce's long awaited seventh album, Renaissance, was leaked to the public 36 hours before it was scheduled release on Friday, July 29. It was revealed through a French fan of the Houston singer that her album was already available for purchase in France two days before the official release.

Members of Beyonce's fan base, known as the "Beyhive", took to Twitter to slam the premature release of the highly-anticipated album, and offer a call to arms of sorts for Beyonce's fans to defend her and her album.

Renaissance marks Beyonce's first solo album in six years. The album is set to contain features from artists like Drake, Pharrell, Tems, and her husband Jay Z. Nobody from Beyonce's team has responded to the album's leak, and if anything it would seem that the leaks have increased the already high anticipation from Beyonce's fans for midnight on Friday, when Renaissance is slated to drop.

Beyonce revealed the album cover in an Instagram post last month, along with a statement about the importance of the project to her mental health in recent years.

Check out some of the response's from Beyonce's fans to her leaked album below.