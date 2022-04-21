Benzino's been at the center of plenty of headlines over the past few weeks over his daughter Coi Leray, his feud with 50 Cent, and the allegations that he was seeing a transgender woman named Shauna Brooks.



Jesse Grant/Getty Images

This afternoon, Benzino went on a hateful rant on Twitter where he threatened legal action against Brooks and the media. He shared screenshots of alleged DM exchanges with Brooks on Twitter where he "warned" her to stop engaging with the online narrative about him. "I don't know what's your motivation of why u doing this but I'll go to jail for the rest of my life over this and idgag about the lgbtq, police or anyone else, I never even met u in person but I tell what you keep playing wit me, I'm going to jail for the rest of my life," he allegedly wrote. Though Brooks appeared to caught off guard, Benzino said that she acts like they were in a relationship, despite never meeting one another.

"IM TELL, THREATENING YOU AND EVERYTHING ELSE, YOU KEEP LYING ON ME I AM GONNA HUNT YOU DOWN AND IM GOING TO JAIL PERIOD!!!" he continued before calling out 50 Cent. "THIS INTERNET IS GONNA MAKE U LOSE UR FUCKING LIFE. AND 50 CENT IS A FUCKING COWARD, HE AINT GOING NOWHERE WITHOUT POLICE AND HE AINT GONNA SAVE U! GO HOLLA AT HIM OR YOUNG BUCK, THEM N***A ARE IN TO YOU."

He also shared screenshots from comments he left under her posts where he reiterated similar comments. "This person has crossed a dangerous line and I’ve already accepted that at 56 years old I will die now or go to jail for the rest of my over my name, reputation and legacy. This weirdo mf is playing with y’all, not me. He/she still haven’t said that we never met in person," he tweeted with the screenshots.

In a series of subsequent tweets, he doubled down on defending his reputation and honor before going further down into threatening the LGBTQ+ community. "If you say something going against the LGBTQ community they rally and raise hell but when these “transformers” lie and try and trick straight men nobody from the LGBTQ community says anything. So when they get found behind a dumpster with 2 in the face you shouldn’t say anything," he wrote. "If you had any sense at all you would notice every time the “transformer” says anything it’s always “people” or “men” or “they”. It’s never “Benzino” “him” or “he”. Like I said I’m not playing wit anyone. You come in my physical space wit any of this, your family’s burying u."

Brooks later responded to Zino with her own screenshots from a text message exchange that appears to include NSFW images.