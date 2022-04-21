Benzino's back in the limelight, especially after the release of his latest single, "Zino Vs. The Planet." The rapper became a topic of conversation in the past few weeks in the wake of his recent beef with 50 Cent, his alleged relationship with Shauna Brooks, and the release of his daughter Coi Leray's debut album, Trendsetter.



50 Cent has continued to troll Zino for his alleged relationship with a transgender woman but the Source co-founder wants to settle their beef in the ring. Zino just signed a contract with Celebrity Boxing and announced the news with a challenge against 50 Cent. "Let's throw those right there," Benzino said as he showed off his hands to the camera. "Listen, man. You want to beat man about things, man? Step in the ring, because that's [where] men settle their differences. Fuck all that internet shit. Step in the ring." The "Zster" proceeded to taunt 50 Cent on camera as he signed the contract.

50 didn't directly respond to the challenge but he didn't hold back from responding to Benzino. He shared a screenshot of a tweet from Shauna Brooks where she denied intentionally trying to "out" anyone. "I'm TIRED of men LOVING girls like us ONLY behind closed doors & treating us as if we're disposable when it's NO longer convenient," she wrote. The following slide included photos of Young Buck and Benzino with their alleged partners.

"There must be a lot of this going on. @iambenzino," Fif wrote.

