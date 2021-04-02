Slowly but surely, it looks as if live music is beginning to emerge as a viable possibility. And though the COVID-19 pandemic is still underway, so too are the vaccination efforts; some states have already begun lifting restrictions, though others have opted to remain cautious. In any case, Benny The Butcher has decided it's nearly time to take his show on the road, taking to Twitter to announce The Burden Of Plugs tour, complete with a string of twenty-two dates.

Prince Williams/Wireimage/Getty Images

"We back active," writes Benny, sharing the official lineup of dates and cities on his Twitter page. Set to kick off on October 7th with a stop in Atlanta, Benny will proceed to hit cities like Charlotte, Huntington, Philadelphia, Boston, Detroit, Chicago, Seattle, Portland, San Francisco, Sandiego, Las Vegas, and Denver, before coming to a stop on November 19th in Austin.

Given how much material Benny has released since his last tour, it's clear that the lyricist will have an ample supply of new material to test out. As the name indicates, the tour will place heavy emphasis on last year's Hit-Boy produced Burden Of Proof, as well as his brand new album The Plugs I Met 2. Should you be interested in catching Benny when he hits your city, be sure to cop tickets over at the official Griselda web store.

Check out the full list of Burden Of Plugs tour dates below, and sound off with the songs you're hoping to see incorporated into his setlist. For more from The Butcher, revisit our exclusive interview with the rapper right here.