There is a lot going on in Texas. The winter storm devastated the unprepared state as their energy grid was shut down and millions of residents froze without water, heat, and oftentimes, food. People took to social media apps by the thousands to give visual updates to their harrowing experiences as pipes leaked from ceilings and wet floors were frozen solid due to blistering temperatures. Senator Ted Cruz took a hit after he and his family were photographed making a swift exit out of the state and down to sunny Mexico, and on Tuesday (March 2), it's being reported that Texas is now planning to remove mask mandates as they prepare to fully reopen the state.

This decision has, unsurprisingly, ruffled a few feathers because vaccines have yet to be distributed to all citizens and technically, we're still in the midst of a pandemic. Rapper Bun B is known to hold down his home state with pride, however, this latest bit of news has rubbed him the wrong way.

On Instagram, Bun B shared a post of Texas governor Greg Abbott making the announcement. "This is bat sh*t crazy @govabbott and you know it. As if you didn’t already have enough blood on your hands. SMFH." It's been suggested that Gov. Abbott is acting impulsively to regain his following after recent events. Check out Bun's post below and let us know if you think it's time that other states follow in Texas's footsteps.