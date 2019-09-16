Earlier today, it was revealed that Drew Brees would be ruled out for the next six weeks due to a devastating thumb injury on his throwing hand. Now, we have even more bad quarterback news to report as Pittsburgh Steelers superstar Ben Roethlisberger has been ruled out for the entire season with an elbow injury, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Roethlisberger injured his elbow during their loss against the Seattle Seahawks yesterday and missed the second half. After the game, Big Ben underwent an MRI and as it turns out, he will need to have surgery on it. This injury is so severe that he won't be able to come back at all this season.

The Steelers are 0-2 to start the season and are already in tough in their division which is being dominated by the 2-0 Baltimore Ravens. It doesn't seem like the Steelers have much of a chance to come back now and fans are distraught at what this means for their team. Steelers faithful were on Twitter in numbers today following the news and as you can imagine, they were inconsolable.

Here are some of the biggest reactions to the news which will certainly prove to be a blow to the entire NFL this season.