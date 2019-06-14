Bella Thorne and Mod Sun dated for the better part of two years before ending things dramatically at the top of the month. Things went public when Bella accused Mod of using their breakup for publicity on Twitter. Mod Sun detailed how he ending things, after a public incident. "I broke up with her. I ended the relationship!" he said. "She's the one who took it straight to the internet and went 'We're done. We're done,' because she wanted to have her name, her little two cents on the 'we broke up.'"



Gregg DeGuire/WireImage/Getty

Now a few weeks later it looks as though the exes are still throwing shots since Bella hopped in Mod's comment section, accusing him of lying about his sobriety. The 32-year-old "Stoner Girl" music maker shared a video to his feed that sees him expressing his happiness for being 32 days sober, leading Bella to respond, "But ur not sober?"

Mod kept things cool by responding with: "There are many times alone at night I think of u and wish u could see how far I've come in such a short amount of time. I can't thank u enough for saying I need to get sober cuz u were absolutely right. I truly hope ur well Bella."

Mod later opened up to Daily Mail, telling the publication that he would never "exaggerate or be dishonest about" sobriety.

"I’ve been very open about my personal struggles and challenges with this, but it's my top priority right now. It's something I’m very proud of and committed to," he added.