Bas Links With J. Cole & Lil Tjay On "The Jackie"

As soon as the artwork for "The Jackie" was teased, fans took to social media to call the track the "song of the summer." It hadn't even been released and people were already hedging bets on this one being a hit, and it was all because of the reputations of the single's stars Bas, J. Cole, and Lil Tjay. Bas's latest sees him partnering with fellow New Yorker Tjay and his label Dreamville's head honcho for "The Jackie," and it's an effort that is guaranteed to put a smile on the faces of Hip Hop fans.

To help celebrate his new single, Paris-born, Queens-bred Bas hosted a release party in New York City and joked that he had been told he gives too much attention to L.A. We haven't heard much from Bas this year, but fans are hoping that "The Jackie" is a hint that a new project is in the works. Stream "The Jackie" and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics

I know she 'bout it, it ain't mine but you f*ckin', I doubt it

She saw me, that f*ck n*gga re-routed

I'm a rich n*gga, no, I ain't clouted

Loverboy, I'm a youngin', I'm bossed up

That's the difference, don't let it get crossed up

I was seventeen, comin' through, Porsched up