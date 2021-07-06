J. Cole, Bas, and Lil Tjay previously connected for the "song of the summer," a collaboration originally teased at the beginning of June. At the time, it was revealed that the stacked track would come complete with a music video, which found the trio connecting in Tjay's hometown of The Bronx.

Now, we've officially received a proper release date for the upcoming single, as well as an intriguing title: "The Jackie." Dreamville's official Instagram page shared an extensive snippet, which highlights fragments of J. Cole's chorus and Lil Tjay's verse. "You see the drop top, bitch stop playing with me," sings Cole, in his melodic bag. "She said she want to let the waves smash down on me, she want to let the waves splash down on me."

Prince Williams/Wireimage/Getty Images

Though we have yet to catch a glimpse of Cole and Bas' actual verses (though we heard the former doing the chorus, it's unclear as to whether or not he'll be rapping on this one), Tjay's is certainly sounding promising. "I'm young and I'm bossed up," he raps. "That's the difference don't let it get crossed up / I was seventeen coming through Porsche'd up."

Between Cole's oceanic imagery and the steel-drum-driven production, perhaps we really are about to receive a bonafide summer smash. Check out the latest snippet of "The Jackie" below, and look for the full track to arrive this coming Friday, July 9th. Are you excited for this one?