This past week, Phoenix Suns owner Robert Sarver was exposed in a piece by ESPN that details some of the worst things he did and said during his tenure as the team's owner. There were some pretty egregious things here, including using the N-word multiple times in a rant against Draymond Green. He also reportedly tried to use strippers as a way to keep players in Phoenix, which if you understand the history of the team, you know that didn't exactly work out how he wanted it to.

Many are now weighing in on the matter, including former NBA star Baron Davis who has some very strong takes on Sarver. According to TMZ, Davis once sat next to Sarver during lockout negotiations, and he knew the guy was bad from the jump.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

"Are you surprised?" Davis said. "God damn, man. Look at that motherf***er. I don't care about that man. He's a piece of s***." These are definitely some harsh words although given everything that has come out as of late, you can't blame Davis for feeling so strongly about the matter.

For now, Sarver and the Suns are being investigated by the league, and if anything egregious is confirmed, then it is safe to say that Sarver will go the way of Donald Sterling.

[Via]