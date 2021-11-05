Today, Baxter Holmes of ESPN unleashed his highly anticipated piece on the Phoenix Suns and team owner Robert Sarver. For weeks now, the NBA had been preparing for the bombshell piece which exposes Sarver for various alleged incidents of sexism, racism, and harassment. There is one passage in the report where former head coach Earl Thomas details a time in which Sarver dropped the N-Word numerous times while talking about Draymond Green.

The full scope of the report is quite shocking, and now, the NBA is responding. In a press release, the NBA revealed that they would be launching an investigation into the Suns and that they would officially make a decision on Sarver following the inquiry. Needless to say, they mean business right now.

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

“The allegations contained in today’s ESPN article are extremely serious, and we have directed the Wachtell Lipton law firm to commence a comprehensive investigation,” NBA Executive Vice President, Communications Mike Bass said in a statement. “The NBA and WNBA remain committed to providing a respectful and inclusive workplace for all employees. Once the investigation is completed, its findings will provide the basis for any league action.”

The NBA acted in a similar manner with Donald Sterling, which eventually led to his exile from the league. Now, Sarver could very well be in a similar situation as his team looks to repeat their success from last year.