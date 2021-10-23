Yesterday, it was reported that Phoenix Suns owner Robert Sarver was about to be exposed in an ESPN article about the workplace culture within the team. The report has yet to make it to the press, although the team is already prepared to deny the allegations. They sent out a statement yesterday claiming that nothing in the report will be true and that Sarver and the team have always provided an inclusive workplace.

Last night, the Suns played against the Los Angeles Lakers and ended up taking home the win. After the game, numerous players on the team were asked about the potential report, and as it stands, the players don't seem to care all that much.

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

In the tweet below from reporter Duane Rankin, guys like Devin Booker, Chris Paul, and Mikal Bridges all commented on the situation. As you can see, Paul doesn't think this will affect the team as their locker room has a solid foundation. From there, Booker is taking a wait-and-see approach, while Bridges just wants to go out and win. Simply put, the Suns are going to go and do their jobs no matter who is in charge of the team.

The potential Sarver allegations continue to loom over the Suns right now, so stay tuned to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest updates on this developing situation.