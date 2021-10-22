Just about an hour ago, it was reported that the NBA was prepared for a damning report against Phoenix Suns owner Robert Sarver. In a tweet from reporter Jordan Schultz, it was revealed that Sarver will be accused of racism, sexual harassment, and sexism in the piece and that if the allegations are well substantiated, the league could force Sarver out.

Of course, this report has not yet been released, however, the NBA knows of its existence and they understand the gravity of it all. It is certainly a unique situation, and as it turns out, Sarver and the Suns are already manning their stations in an effort to discredit the upcoming expose.

According to Chris Mannix of Sports Illustrated, the Suns have preemptively denied the report saying "Documentary evidence in our possession and eyewitness accounts directly contradict the reporter’s accusations. It has been revealed that the report is coming from ESPN, however, it is uncertain as to who the exact reporter is.

There are no indications of when the piece is set to drop, although, considering the gravity of it all, one would have to assume that a lot of finishing touches and fact-checking are going into it.

