Just a couple of weeks ago, there seemed to be some rumblings that Phoenix Suns owner Robert Sarver was about to be exposed in a piece by ESPN. There were reportedly going to be allegations of sexism, racism, and even harassment, which had the Suns preparing a statement for whatever was on the horizon. Fans waited with bated breath for the news, and now, it has finally arrived.

Today, Baxter Holmes of ESPN published his piece which had some truly bombshell allegations. One of the more interesting ones came from a situation in 2016 where Sarver used the N-Word while talking to the Suns coaching staff. After playing the Warriors, Sarver spoke to head coach Earl Watson and went on a rant about Draymond Green's use of the word. Watson was visibly upset by it although at the time, nothing was done about the incident.

Per ESPN:

"After the loss, Suns majority owner Robert Sarver entered the coaches locker room, Watson told ESPN. “You know, why does Draymond Green get to run up the court and say [N-word],” Sarver, who is white, allegedly said, repeating the N-word several times in a row. “You can’t say that,” Watson, who is Black and Hispanic, told Sarver. “Why?” Sarver replied. “Draymond Green says [N-word].” “You can’t f—ing say that,” Watson said again."

Watson is now speaking his truth on the matter, and it does not look good for Sarver. It was stated that if Adam Silver were to launch an investigation into the Suns, he would be shocked by the results. With that in mind, the Suns could be facing some huge problems in the immediate future.

