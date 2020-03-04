mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Bankroll Fresh Drops Off Posthumous Banger "Understand"

Mitch Findlay
March 04, 2020 11:13
With his new posthumous album "In Bank We Trust" hitting the streets today, check out a new banger from Bankroll Fresh.


In 2016, Bankroll Fresh was murdered at Atlanta's Street Execs studios, leaving fans and artists like 2 Chainz and Post Malone mourning the twenty-eight-year-old rapper. With his budding music career brought to an untimely end, the following four years were quiet with regards to any posthumous output. That all changed today with the arrival of his new studio album In Bank We Trust, which features appearances from Boosie, Street Money Boochie, Persona, and Countup JT. And while there are plenty of bangers to sift through, the immediacy of the hard-hitting "Understand" makes for a satisfying selection.

With production similar in tone to Cardi B's "Money" or EarthGang's "Bank," with low-end piano keys plunking down emphatically, "Understand" finds success in its simplicity. Bankroll takes to the beat with signature swagger, his drawl thick as he confidently asserts his dominion over haters. Few can pull off such a simplistic singsong flow like Bankroll, who injects each line with enough character to paint a picture. "Soon as I started getting racks, them n***as disappeared again, disappeared again then they reappeared again!" he raps, absolutely baffled at the audacity.

Check out the whole tape now, especially if you miss that classic Bankroll Fresh sound. Rest in peace to another lost one. 

QUOTABLE LYRICS

Right pack your bands, left pack your bands
Got a bad bitch with me, do it with no hands
Actin' like the man, do it how I planned
Do the shit that you don't do, I do it cause I can

