Bankroll Fresh's Posthumous Album "In Bank We Trust" Arrives On His Death Anniversary

Aged only 28-years-old, Atlanta rapper Bankroll Fresh was killed after an altercation in the studio with his childhood friend No Plug. He was one of the genre's rising stars and, with his raspy voice, he offered something different to the game in comparison to what was popping at the time of his death. Several days ago, it was announced that a posthumous album would be released in his honour and today, on the anniversary of his death, the posthumous In Bank We Trust is officially out.

Featuring Boosie Badazz, Street Money Boochie, Quicktrip, and others, the brand new album is the first posthumous body of work released by Bankroll Fresh. The project dropped by way of Street Money Worldwide.

Listen to it below and let us know your first impressions in the comments.

Tracklist:

1. Mind, Body, & Soul

2. Extra

3. Quarter Million

4. Feel Me (feat. Countup JT)

5. Touch (feat. Persona)

6. Million Up (feat. Boosie Badazz)

7. Understand

8. Loyalty Is Real

9. See Me (feat. Street Money Boochie)

10. Playin Wit A Check

11. Right On (feat. Quicktrip)

12. Confessions (feat. Ques)