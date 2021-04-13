There is a section of Los Angeles that has been dubbed the "Black Beverly Hills," so it came as no surprise that BET found a handful of teens in the area for a reality television show. Baldwin Hills aired from the summer of 2007 to 2009, leaving its dedicated fans hoping for more. We saw young people embarking on careers, making decisions about their futures, and, of course, balancing those worries about who's dating who.

A standout figure on the series was Ashley Taylor Gerren, professionally known as Gerren Taylor, a six-foot-tall, thin-framed beauty who was making waves as a fashion model. Since her time on Baldwin Hills, Gerren seems to have retreated from the reality television spotlight, and it's being widely reported that the 30-year-old mother passed away in her sleep last week.



Tibrina Hobson / Contributor / Getty Images

A cause of death has not been shared with the public at this time, but Essence magazine suggests that Gerren's death may be connected to her battle with lupus, the autoimmune disease. The outlet states that Gerren was undergoing dialysis at the time.

BET reportedly released a statement about Gerren's passing. "The entire BET family mourns the passing of one of our own, Ms. Ashley Gerren Taylor, beloved star of Baldwin Hills. The untimely passing of such a young, bright light is difficult to process. BET’s thoughts and prayers go out to Ashley’s friends and family during this time."

Gerren leaves behind a seven-year-old daughter. We offer our sincerest condolences to her loved ones.

