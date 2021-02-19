It's a sad day for Hip Hop as the industry mourns another great loss. In the 1980s and '90s, you couldn't go far without hearing about The Fat Boys. The trio of rappers—Damon "Kool Rock-Ski" Wimbley, Darren "Buff Love" Robinson, and Mark "Prince Markie Dee" Morales—hailed from Brooklyn and were known widely not only for their rhymes but for utilizing the art of beatboxing on their tracks. They starred in Hip Hop-centered films like the classic Krush Groove and collaborated with many artists, and on Thursday (February 18), it was shared that Prince Markie Dee passed away.

Morales is the second loss for the Hip Hop trio following Robinson's sudden death in 1995. The Rap community has come forward by the thousands to pay their respects to the fallen legend, including the 99Jamz radio station in Miami where he worked as a host. "Today we lost a #Legend of HipHop and a #familymember to us here at #99Jamz!" the station shared in a tribute post on Instagram. "We would like to send our deepest condolences and prayers to the family of the #PrinceMarkieDee of the legendary HipHop group #Fatboys."

A cause of death has not yet been shared. We send our sincerest condolences to Prince Markie Dee's loved ones and celebrate his legacy. Check out a few tributes and memories below.