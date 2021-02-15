Sad news is coming out of the NFL today as former pro-bowl wide receiver Vincent Jackson passed away at the age of 38. Jackson was found in his hotel room at a Homewood Suites location in Brandon, Florida, where he had been situated for the last month. Just a few days ago, Jackson's family called the police as they believed he was missing. The following day, the police tracked Jackson down and talked to him before putting an end to the missing person's search.

On Monday morning, a housekeeper found Jackson dead in his hotel room. The news has come as quite a shock to the NFL community as many have taken to social media to offer their condolences and to explain just how much of a great person Jackson really was.

"My heart aches for the many loved ones Vincent Jackson leaves behind, from his wife and children to the Buccaneers nation that adored him," Hillsborough Sheriff Chad Chronister told the media. "Mr. Jackson was a devoted man who put his family and community above everything else. Football aside, he touched countless lives through his Jackson In Action 83 Foundation. We shared a passion for supporting military families, and three years ago, Jackson was even made an honorary deputy by the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office to recognize his dedication to the community. He will be sorely missed by not only football fans across the country, but also the people here in Hillsborough County who reaped the benefits of his generous contributions.”

According to police, no signs of trauma were found, and authorities are in the midst of an investigation. Meanwhile, an autopsy will be done in the coming days to figure out the cause of death.

Our condolences go out to everyone who is affected by this tragedy.

