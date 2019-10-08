Baker Mayfield has been doing a lot of talking this season but it hasn't exactly led to some good results. The team went into their Monday Night game against the San Francisco 49ers with a record of 2-2 and there was a lot of pressure for them to win. In the end, Mayfield wasn't able to live up to the hype and the team eventually lost by a score of 31-3. Mayfield was a turnover machine in the game and failed to even throw a touchdown pass.

While the performance was bad enough, perhaps the most embarrassing moments involved defensive stud Nick Bosa who sacked Mayfield twice. Baker was known at Oklahoma for planting the team's flag in the Ohia State logo. As a former Ohio state alumn, Bosa didn't take too kindly to this and mocked the celebration after a sack. Following the game, Bosa took the 49ers' flag and waved it proudly before walking off the field.

Bosa's celebration was salt in the wound for Mayfield and the Browns who now have a 2-3 record this season. If they want to win the AFC North, they will have to be a lot better as the season goes on.

It certainly won't be easy but if Mayfield can find his rhythm, perhaps the team can dig themselves out of a hole.