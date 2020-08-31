Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield read a statement to the media on behalf of his team before practice, Sunday, regarding their stance on racial and social justice.

Jason Miller / Getty Images

"We believe it is the duty of every American to peacefully stand up, speak out, address injustice, especially those resulting from racial inequities and ending in violence," Mayfield said.

Mayfield has already announced that he plans to kneel for the National Anthem this season.

He continued his sentiments after practice, expanding on his ideas: "That just shows that you're in it with them. It's not a separated or it's not a one-sided movement," said Mayfield. "I can't put myself in their shoes for some of the inequalities that they have gone through and some of the things they have gone through, but I am trying to do the best I can by hearing their stories and sharing that. That's the best part about it is hearing their stories so I can really start to feel their frustration and anger and push forward with them because that is what it's about. It is about all trying to create change together and be that solution."

A number of teams responded to the shooting of Jacob Blake, this week, starting with the NBA, where teams protested multiple playoff games.

