Baker Mayfield has been talking a whole lot this year about just how good he is but with the team sitting at a record of 2-4, he doesn't exactly have a lot to talk about. The team hasn't lived up to the expectations and some are doubtful they'll even be able to make it to the playoffs. Despite Mayfield's lackluster play, there is no denying that he is the best option on the team, so it was a little frightening for Browns fans when they saw him go down with a hip injury on Sunday.

Mayfield has missed the last two days of practice and according to Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal, he hasn't been doing any stretches either. While this may be some bad news for Browns fans, they should find solace in the fact that the team has a bye this week. In fact, head coach Freddie Kitchens believes Mayfield will be back for their game against the Patriots on the 27th of October.

The Browns sophomore has thrown an ungodly amount of interceptions so far this season but is still necessary for the team's success. This has been the year of the backup QB but when you consider the Browns' luck in that department, they should probably hope for Baker's recovery.