The Bad Girls Club franchise has suffered another loss. Back in July, we reported that Demitra ‘Mimi’ Roche, a cast member on the eighth season of the reality show, had passed away. The 34-year-old was memorialized by her friends online and on Friday (December 4) another woman from the controversial series reportedly died, as well.

Whitney Collings, 33, was reportedly featured on Season 3 of Bad Girls Club back in 2008-2009. She was reportedly 21-years-old when she appeared on BGC and her time was cut short after she was involved in a physical altercation. Whitney's mother shared the news of her passing on Facebook, according to TMZ.