She starred in Season 3 before being dismissed over a physical altercation.
The Bad Girls Club franchise has suffered another loss. Back in July, we reported that Demitra ‘Mimi’ Roche, a cast member on the eighth season of the reality show, had passed away. The 34-year-old was memorialized by her friends online and on Friday (December 4) another woman from the controversial series reportedly died, as well.
Whitney Collings, 33, was reportedly featured on Season 3 of Bad Girls Club back in 2008-2009. She was reportedly 21-years-old when she appeared on BGC and her time was cut short after she was involved in a physical altercation. Whitney's mother shared the news of her passing on Facebook, according to TMZ.
"I am completely broken and will never get over this. Life is so unfair. She was kind with a big heart," Collings's mother Linda Houghton Collings, reportedly wrote on Facebook. A friend of Whitney's also confirmed the tragic news. "I am completely heartbroken Whitney Collings we have so many fun memories together... Rest easy beautiful angel your with your dad now," the friend wrote.
The former reality star's cause of death has not yet been determined, but it's reported that she passed away in a hospital near her hometown of Boston, Massachusetts.