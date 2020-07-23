When Bad Girls Club aired on television, it was the talk of the town. Young women from all over America applied for a feature on the hit reality show that housed a handful of rambunctious characters who often bullied at fought their way through weeks of living together. DreamDoll was once featured on the series and has moved on to developing her rap career, and Demitra ‘Mimi’ Roche from Season 8 back in 2012 had put her Bad Girls Club past behind her, as well.

Back in 2011, Demitra ‘Mimi’ Roche reportedly worked at Valholla Entertainment as Vice President of A&R, and it was the company's founder, Vince Valholla, who shared the distressing news of her death. "I’m at a loss for words. Don’t know what to say," he wrote on Instagram. "Mimi (@demitrajade) was kind to everyone she came across. She was big dreamer and was a part of our Valholla family. I’m heartbroken by the news of her passing. I’m thankful I got to know, and work with her. My thoughts are with her family, loved ones, and friends. God gained another angel. 🕊"

Her cause of death hasn't been made public. We send our condolences to her loved ones.

[via]