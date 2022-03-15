Baby Stone Gorillas' 23-Track "BABYST5XNE GORILLAS" Has Arrived

Los Angeles-based rap group Baby Stone Gorillas has delivered an impressive 23-track tape, which sees features from artists like Wallie the Sensei, Zona Man, Band Gang Lonnie, and G Baby, among many others.





"They the new LA wave," one listener praised the West Coast rap group in their Instagram comments. "This the hardest group fasho," "That 'Back Up' joint is super tuff," and "'Do It Up' go so hard," others chimed in.

Stream BABYST5XNE GORILLAS on Spotify, Apple Music, or Soundcloud below and let us know which three tracks are your personal favourite in the comment section.

Tracklist:

1. B$G Intro

2. Flame Strangs

3. Body For Body

4. Keep Goin

5. On To Tha Next (feat. WeezGotti)

6. Back Up

7. With That (feat. COLDGAME)

8. Blitz

9. 5:05 (feat. Twinn Red, BoogieFrmDa8 & Rosecrans Dame)

10. That's What You Supposed To Do

11. Pause !

12. Do It Up (feat. Wallie the Sensei)

13. Brag Different

14. Stick Squeezers (feat. Zona Man & Slumlord Trill)

15. Wit Me (feat. 1takejay)

16. Lights, Camera, Action

17. Pop A Park

18. Members Only Reloaded (Richmond2LA) (feat. Bla$ta, Waymobandzz, BtherGangVonnie, BoozaKeepsScorin & Slumlord Trill)

19. Start Sumn

20. Soldier Musik (feat. Zona Man)

21. Felt A Lot Of Pain

22. In A Circle (feat. Band Gang Lonnie Bands & Youngaveli)

23. V.I.P. (feat. G Baby)

