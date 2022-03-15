mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Baby Stone Gorillas' 23-Track "BABYST5XNE GORILLAS" Has Arrived

Hayley Hynes
March 15, 2022 14:29
113 Views
00
0
CoverCover

BABYST5XNE GORILLAS
Baby Stone Gorillas Feat. Wallie the Sensei, Zona Man, 1Take Jay, Band Gang Lonnie & G Baby

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Wallie the Sensei, Zona Man, and G Baby are among those featured on the new album.


Los Angeles-based rap group Baby Stone Gorillas has delivered an impressive 23-track tape, which sees features from artists like Wallie the Sensei, Zona Man, Band Gang Lonnie, and G Baby, among many others.


"They the new LA wave," one listener praised the West Coast rap group in their Instagram comments. "This the hardest group fasho," "That 'Back Up' joint is super tuff," and "'Do It Up' go so hard," others chimed in.

Stream BABYST5XNE GORILLAS on Spotify, Apple Music, or Soundcloud below and let us know which three tracks are your personal favourite in the comment section.

Tracklist:

1. B$G Intro

2. Flame Strangs

3. Body For Body

4. Keep Goin

5. On To Tha Next (feat. WeezGotti)

6. Back Up

7. With That (feat. COLDGAME)

8. Blitz

9. 5:05 (feat. Twinn Red, BoogieFrmDa8 & Rosecrans Dame)

10. That's What You Supposed To Do

11. Pause !

12. Do It Up (feat. Wallie the Sensei)

13. Brag Different

14. Stick Squeezers (feat. Zona Man & Slumlord Trill)

15. Wit Me (feat. 1takejay)

16. Lights, Camera, Action

17. Pop A Park

18. Members Only Reloaded (Richmond2LA) (feat. Bla$ta, Waymobandzz, BtherGangVonnie, BoozaKeepsScorin & Slumlord Trill)

19. Start Sumn

20. Soldier Musik (feat. Zona Man)

21. Felt A Lot Of Pain

22. In A Circle (feat. Band Gang Lonnie Bands & Youngaveli)

23. V.I.P. (feat. G Baby)

[Via]

Baby Stone Gorillas Wallie the Sensei Zona Man 1Take Jay Band Gang Lonnie G Baby new music new album new project joint tape collab project BABYST5XNE GORILLAS
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
MIXTAPES Baby Stone Gorillas' 23-Track "BABYST5XNE GORILLAS" Has Arrived
00
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject