joint tape
- NewsBaby Stone Gorillas' 23-Track "BABYST5XNE GORILLAS" Has ArrivedWallie the Sensei, Zona Man, and G Baby are among those featured on the new album.By Hayley Hynes
- NewsJuicy J & Wiz Khalifa Go Hard On "They Wanna See You"Stream "Stoner's Night" during your next weekend smoke sesh.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicYoung Thug & Future Might Be Working On A Joint ProjectA few clues suggest new music from the Atlanta MVPs.By Trevor Smith
- NewsLil Uzi Vert Shares Snippet Off His & Gucci Mane's "1017 Vs The World"Lil Uzi Vert previews a new banger off "1017 vs The World," his forthcoming joint tape with Gucci Mane. By Angus Walker
- NewsLil Uzi Vert & Gucci Mane's "1017 Vs The World" Is Coming SoonLil Uzi Vert and Gucci Mane are working hard on a new mixtape, which is allegedly almost upon us!By Angus Walker
- NewsMaster SenseiWith the help of Spiffy Global, Hoodrich Pablo Juan introduces himself as the "Master Sensei" of ATL trap. Download their new joint tape here. By Angus Walker
- MixtapesLil Yachty Is Teaming With Lil B & Soulja Boy For "Pretty Boy Millionaires 2"Sounds like the three rappers met up and discussed plans for a "PBM" sequel.By Trevor Smith
- NewsTM88 Reveals Collab Project With Wiz Khalifa & Juicy JIt looks like Wiz Khalifa, Juicy J, and TM88 will be teaming up for 14 new songs. Check the tracklist below. By Angus Walker
- NewsWaka Flocka & Young Sizzle "One Eyed Shooters" VideoWatch the video to Waka Flocka and Young Sizzle's "One Eyed Shooters," produced by Southside. By Angus Walker
- MixtapesStream Nef The Pharaoh's New EP With Cardo: "Neffy Got Wings"Stream Nef the Pharaoh & Cardo's collaborative EP: "Neffy Got Wings." By Angus Walker
- InterviewsYoung Thug Confirms Projects With Migos, Fetty Wap & Post MaloneYoung Thug revealed three joint projects during an informative interview in Paris. By Angus Walker
- Original Content10 Joint Mixtapes We Want To HearHNHH's wishlist of collaborative tapes we'd like to hear in the near future.By Patrick Lyons
- MixtapesMigos & Rich The Kid To Release "Streets On Lock 4" This WeekMigos and Rich the Kid will release "Streets On Lock 4" in 5 days. By Angus Walker