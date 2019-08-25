Baby Rose's Debut "To Myself" Album Is Here

There's no doubt in the timeless element that cloaks Baby Rose's catalog.

Earlier in the year, the Atlanta-based songstress carved her own niche of soul with the arrival of a trio of singles. Allowing those cuts to seep in alongside a strong Revenge of the Dreamers 3 appearance, the siren who has earned co-signs from the likes of J, Cole, SZA and Kehlani now shares her debut studio album via Human Re Sources.

To Myself takes the form of an emotive open letter that introduces novice ears to a rich and satisfying new focal point in R&B's ever-shifting landscape in 2019. Equipped with beguiling and distinctive vocals, Baby Rose floats effortlessly on her arriving platform and gives lovers of the genre something exciting to cling onto.

Treat yourself to Baby Rose's To Myself debut below now.