The last few years for Baby Keem have been astounding. He has production credits on a handful of TDE projects, including Schoolboy Q's Crash Talk album and Jay Rock's Redemption. The 21 year old artist is also credited with working on the massively successful, platinum selling project, Black Panther: The Album.


Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images

Since then, he's gone on to release a mixtape entitled Die For My B*tch which created some buzz and turned heads, giving a look into Keem's abilities as a rapper and leading act. All of this work and these accomplishments culminated in his debut studio album, The Melodic Blue. Baby Keem's major label introduction to the world debuted at number 5 on Billboard's 200. The eclectic combination of tones, flows, and even genres landed Keem some GRAMMY nominations, including a nomination for best Best New Artist at the 2022 GRAMMY awards.

Keem has already put on a dedicated tour specifically for The Melodic Blue. Every show for the tour was sold out, and it was called a "live action art piece" by EARMILK. This new tour, potentially a stage for all of Baby Keem's musical endeavors to this point, will have 28 shows all across the US. The tour dates are as follows:

Mar 7Cincinnati, OHBogart's
Mar 8Detroit, MISaint Andrew's Hall
Mar 10 Pittsburgh, PAStage AE
Mar 11 Columbus, OHNewport Music Hall
Mar 13 New York, NYTerminal 5
Mar 14 Providence, RIFete Music Hall
Mar 15 Baltimore, MDBaltimore Soundstage
Mar 17 Norfolk, VAThe NorVa
Mar 18 Charlotte, NCThe Underground
Mar 20 Atlanta, GATabernacle Atlanta
Mar 22 Orlando, FLThe Beacham
Mar 23 St. Petersburg, FL Jannus Live
Mar 24 Ft. Lauderdale, FL Revolution Live
Mar 26 New Orleans, LABUKU Music + Art Project
Mar 27 Nashville, TNBrooklyn Bowl Nashville
Mar 29 St. Louis, MOThe Pageant
Mar 30 Chicago, ILConcord Music Hall
Apr 1Milwaukee, WIThe Rave
Apr 2Minneapolis, MNThe Fillmore Minneapolis
Apr 5Denver, COCervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom
Apr 6Salt Lake City, UTThe Depot
Apr 8Tempe, AZMarquee Theatre
Apr 9Las Vegas, NVBrooklyn Bowl Las Vegas
Apr 12 Seattle, WAThe Showbox
Apr 13 Portland, ORRoseland Theater
Apr 15 Indio, CACoachella
Apr 18 San Francisco, CA The Warfield
Apr 22 Indio, CACoachella

Baby Keem is an affiliate of Kendrick Lamar and Dave Free's at-service collective PgLang (not to mention he's also Kendrick Lamar's cousin). With that backing, the tour will possibly have visual direction from the pair, making for a spectacle that Keem can dive headfirst into.

