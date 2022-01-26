The last few years for Baby Keem have been astounding. He has production credits on a handful of TDE projects, including Schoolboy Q's Crash Talk album and Jay Rock's Redemption. The 21 year old artist is also credited with working on the massively successful, platinum selling project, Black Panther: The Album.



Since then, he's gone on to release a mixtape entitled Die For My B*tch which created some buzz and turned heads, giving a look into Keem's abilities as a rapper and leading act. All of this work and these accomplishments culminated in his debut studio album, The Melodic Blue. Baby Keem's major label introduction to the world debuted at number 5 on Billboard's 200. The eclectic combination of tones, flows, and even genres landed Keem some GRAMMY nominations, including a nomination for best Best New Artist at the 2022 GRAMMY awards.

Keem has already put on a dedicated tour specifically for The Melodic Blue. Every show for the tour was sold out, and it was called a "live action art piece" by EARMILK. This new tour, potentially a stage for all of Baby Keem's musical endeavors to this point, will have 28 shows all across the US. The tour dates are as follows:

Mar 7 Cincinnati, OH Bogart's Mar 8 Detroit, MI Saint Andrew's Hall Mar 10 Pittsburgh, PA Stage AE Mar 11 Columbus, OH Newport Music Hall Mar 13 New York, NY Terminal 5 Mar 14 Providence, RI Fete Music Hall Mar 15 Baltimore, MD Baltimore Soundstage Mar 17 Norfolk, VA The NorVa Mar 18 Charlotte, NC The Underground Mar 20 Atlanta, GA Tabernacle Atlanta Mar 22 Orlando, FL The Beacham Mar 23 St. Petersburg, FL Jannus Live Mar 24 Ft. Lauderdale, FL Revolution Live Mar 26 New Orleans, LA BUKU Music + Art Project Mar 27 Nashville, TN Brooklyn Bowl Nashville Mar 29 St. Louis, MO The Pageant Mar 30 Chicago, IL Concord Music Hall Apr 1 Milwaukee, WI The Rave Apr 2 Minneapolis, MN The Fillmore Minneapolis Apr 5 Denver, CO Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom Apr 6 Salt Lake City, UT The Depot Apr 8 Tempe, AZ Marquee Theatre Apr 9 Las Vegas, NV Brooklyn Bowl Las Vegas Apr 12 Seattle, WA The Showbox Apr 13 Portland, OR Roseland Theater Apr 15 Indio, CA Coachella Apr 18 San Francisco, CA The Warfield Apr 22 Indio, CA Coachella

Baby Keem is an affiliate of Kendrick Lamar and Dave Free's at-service collective PgLang (not to mention he's also Kendrick Lamar's cousin). With that backing, the tour will possibly have visual direction from the pair, making for a spectacle that Keem can dive headfirst into.

Are you hype about the news of a new Baby Keem tour? Do you have any favorite tracks by the 21 year old breakout star? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.