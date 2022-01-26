Baby Keem is taking his talents and successes on the road.
The last few years for Baby Keem have been astounding. He has production credits on a handful of TDE projects, including Schoolboy Q's Crash Talk album and Jay Rock's Redemption. The 21 year old artist is also credited with working on the massively successful, platinum selling project, Black Panther: The Album.
Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images
Since then, he's gone on to release a mixtape entitled Die For My B*tch which created some buzz and turned heads, giving a look into Keem's abilities as a rapper and leading act. All of this work and these accomplishments culminated in his debut studio album, The Melodic Blue. Baby Keem's major label introduction to the world debuted at number 5 on Billboard's 200. The eclectic combination of tones, flows, and even genres landed Keem some GRAMMY nominations, including a nomination for best Best New Artist at the 2022 GRAMMY awards.
Keem has already put on a dedicated tour specifically for The Melodic Blue. Every show for the tour was sold out, and it was called a "live action art piece" by EARMILK. This new tour, potentially a stage for all of Baby Keem's musical endeavors to this point, will have 28 shows all across the US. The tour dates are as follows:
|Mar 7
|Cincinnati, OH
|Bogart's
|Mar 8
|Detroit, MI
|Saint Andrew's Hall
|Mar 10
|Pittsburgh, PA
|Stage AE
|Mar 11
|Columbus, OH
|Newport Music Hall
|Mar 13
|New York, NY
|Terminal 5
|Mar 14
|Providence, RI
|Fete Music Hall
|Mar 15
|Baltimore, MD
|Baltimore Soundstage
|Mar 17
|Norfolk, VA
|The NorVa
|Mar 18
|Charlotte, NC
|The Underground
|Mar 20
|Atlanta, GA
|Tabernacle Atlanta
|Mar 22
|Orlando, FL
|The Beacham
|Mar 23
|St. Petersburg, FL
|Jannus Live
|Mar 24
|Ft. Lauderdale, FL
|Revolution Live
|Mar 26
|New Orleans, LA
|BUKU Music + Art Project
|Mar 27
|Nashville, TN
|Brooklyn Bowl Nashville
|Mar 29
|St. Louis, MO
|The Pageant
|Mar 30
|Chicago, IL
|Concord Music Hall
|Apr 1
|Milwaukee, WI
|The Rave
|Apr 2
|Minneapolis, MN
|The Fillmore Minneapolis
|Apr 5
|Denver, CO
|Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom
|Apr 6
|Salt Lake City, UT
|The Depot
|Apr 8
|Tempe, AZ
|Marquee Theatre
|Apr 9
|Las Vegas, NV
|Brooklyn Bowl Las Vegas
|Apr 12
|Seattle, WA
|The Showbox
|Apr 13
|Portland, OR
|Roseland Theater
|Apr 15
|Indio, CA
|Coachella
|Apr 18
|San Francisco, CA
|The Warfield
|Apr 22
|Indio, CA
|Coachella
Baby Keem is an affiliate of Kendrick Lamar and Dave Free's at-service collective PgLang (not to mention he's also Kendrick Lamar's cousin). With that backing, the tour will possibly have visual direction from the pair, making for a spectacle that Keem can dive headfirst into.
