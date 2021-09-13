Last Friday, Baby Keem delivered his brand new album The Melodic Blue, a project that features guest appearances from Kendrick Lamar (on two occasions), Don Toliver, and Travis Scott. It also happened to be the first release on Kendrick's new pgLang label, which is set to mark a new chapter for the Pulitizer Prize-winning lyricist.

In any case, Keem's The Melodic Blue has already proven to be a fan-favorite, with many praising the dynamic rapper's versatility and fearless experimentation. With songs like "Issues," "Range Brothers, "Family Ties," and "Trademark USA," the project has much to offer fans of both lyrically driven and melodic rap, as Keem tends to balance both styles with reasonable efficacy.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Now, it would appear that Keem's bold approach is paying off, as The Melodic Blue has turned in an impressive first week on the sales front. According to a report from chart data, Keem is looking at between 50 and 55k in album-equivalent units, enough to land him a top-five position on the U.S. Billboard charts. Solid given Keem's status as a relative newcomer in the game, and The Melodic Blue is officially his highest-charting album yet.

It certainly didn't hurt that the album effective served as the catalyst for Kendrick Lamar's return; lead single "Family Ties" featured the first new Kendrick Lamar verse in years, and many are still reflecting on the fallout a single line ("smoking on top-fives tonight") can bring. Don't get it twisted, however -- The Melodic Blue is Keem's show, and will likely be a springboard for his career moving forward.

A few days removed from the album's release, where do you stand on Baby Keem's pgLang debut?