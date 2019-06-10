B Young Touches Down With "Gucci Demon" Track

B Young has returned with his latest "Gucci Demon" track, attaching a clean set of visuals to the new cut, once more giving fans with a quality product through and through.

Directed by Chris Chuky and TheDirector Ali, the new clip takes the traditional Bonnie & Clyde narrative to luxurious heights with B Young and his partner in crime sticking up the Bank of England before dipping out Bond style to a penthouse, planning their next heist and enjoying the spoils of their profession.

The track itself arrives at an opportune time as the summer season gets into full swing, carving B's a deeper spot into the emerging trend of AfroPop tracks dominating the UK at the moment.