B Young Touches Down With "Gucci Demon" Track

Milca P.
June 09, 2019 22:02
102 Views
Gucci Demon
B Young

B Young returns with new heat.


B Young has returned with his latest "Gucci Demon" track, attaching a clean set of visuals to the new cut, once more giving fans with a quality product through and through.

Directed by Chris Chuky and TheDirector Ali, the new clip takes the traditional Bonnie & Clyde narrative to luxurious heights with B Young and his partner in crime sticking up the Bank of England before dipping out Bond style to a penthouse, planning their next heist and enjoying the spoils of their profession.

The track itself arrives at an opportune time as the summer season gets into full swing, carving B's a deeper spot into the emerging trend of AfroPop tracks dominating the UK at the moment.

