B-Lovee Feels "Misunderstood" On New 8-Track Album Featuring A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie

Bronx's breakout drill artist B-Lovee has returned with a new project following Courtlandbaby, which arrived two years ago now. On Friday, April 8th, the 21-year-old delivered Misunderstood, which "serves as more than an adjective, and can be seen as a glimpse into Lovee's raw street stories covering conflicts and revelations across eight tracks," a press release reveals.

Previously released singles include "IYKYK," "My Everything," "Don't Change," and our personal favourite, "Boom Boom" featuring A Boogie Wit da Hoodie. "Misunderstood represents me, my style of rap, my personality, shit just me," B-Lovee shared of his latest arrival.

"There’s a bunch of stuff out there about me and I feel like most people have their own assumptions on who I am. I hope this project helps people understand me more," he continued.

The album was uploaded alongside a music video for the third track, "All In," which was produced by 58 Gang, and finds the recording artist facing his inner demons while fighting for the success of himself and his closest allies.

Stream Misunderstood below, and let us know if you're feeling B-Lovee's new arrival in the comment section.

Tracklist:

1. Humble

2. Need You (Last Strike)

3. All In

4. Boom Boom (feat. A Boogie Wit da Hoodie)

5. Don't Change

6. Reminiscing

7. My Everything

8. IYKYK