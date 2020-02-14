R. Kelly's ex-girlfriend Azriel Clary's enjoying her Valentine's Day after leaving the singer ahead of the Christmas holidays. As 23-year-old Clary continues strives to move forward with her music career without the assistance of Kelly or his team, she hit the 'Gram to flaunt her vocal chops with a cover of "If It's Love" by Kem ft. Chrisette Michele before teasing the release of a full version.





This marks Azriel Clary's first Valentine's Day in years without R. Kelly. As the internal structure of Kelly's empire began to crumble, Clary revealed that he was leaving the singer while finally reuniting with her family. This prompted further tension between her and Kelly's other girlfriend, Joycelyn Savage, who still seems to be under the singer's wing even while he's behind bars. Clary recently revealed that she has footage of R. Kelly coercing her to lie about the alleged abuse she suffered.

In related news, R. Kelly's attorney reportedly managed to score a new grant hearing. In documents recently filed to court, Steve Greenberg said, "Mr. Kelly never missed a single court date, from 2002 to 2008, on his previous case. The court did not consider that Mr. Kelly appeared for each and every day of his trial and was present when the jury’s verdict was read. The court never considered that Mr. Kelly has been aware of these federal investigations and yet did not abscond." A judge has yet to make a ruling.