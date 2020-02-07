After purporting to stand by his side amidst countless sexual abuse allegations for quite some time, Azriel Clary recently came out against R. Kelly and confessed to the abuse she faced at the hands of the scorned R&B singer. The "ex-girlfriend" of R. Kelly recently sat down for a tell-all interview, where she detailed the extent of his allegedly manipulative and disturbing tactics that have allowed him to gain the support of so many women, including her. Azriel also recently indicated that her cooperation with investigators against R. Kelly "depends on his fans" and how they treat her.

Now, Azriel has taken to Twitter once again to ask her followers a very loaded question about the case.

"What if I had a video of Robert coercing me on what to say, and exactly how to say it..." Azriel asked. "I wonder if the hate would stop then. #whatif .. 🐆." A Twitter user replied to the tweet, writing, "Nah.. they will just say you edited it or set him up. Kellz supporters don't gaf if there's 1000 videos. They don't run on facts. 🙄." Azriel emphasized just how telling this footage is, replying, "Even if there's 4 or 5 different ones? Even if he was talking in second person like me? Hmm. I doubt it. But it's just a what if. 🤷🏾‍♀️😴." Time will tell if Azriel ever decides to release these videos, but if she really does have them in her possession, they would likely serve as some pretty incriminating evidence.