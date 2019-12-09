mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Azizi Gibson Previews "Chimaera Act" With "5 Page Letter"

Milca P.
December 09, 2019 04:23
5 Page Letter
Azizi Gibson

Azizi Gibson is back for more.


Azizi Gibson is currently prepping the arrival of his Chimera Act album.

Just ahead of its delivery, he's come through with his "third and final" single for the project, sharing "5 Page Letter." The cut broadens Gibson's dark and brooding sound as he tackles his demons.

The song is attached to an accompanying clip directed by Sasha bunch as Gibson wades through a dance hall in an abstract plot.

"Secretly my fav joint," he previously admitted of "5 Page Letter" in an Instagram caption. After digging into the new track, stay tuned for the Chimera Act which gets here on December 13th.

Quotable Lyrics

You can't sleep at night next to her
Say I can’t do it (I feel you)
But you can't pay the rent by yourself
What the fuck are you doing (Fuck is you doing)
Every time you try to talk her out
It feels like you're losing

Azizi Gibson
Azizi Gibson new music new song 5 page letter chimera act
