The first footage from James Cameron's Avatar sequel, Avatar: The Way of Water, is here by way of a new trailer for the film released on Monday. The project will be the first of several additional Avatar films scheduled to release over the next decade.

In the trailer, Neytiri and Jake Sully appear to be caring for a human child who wears a special mask in order to survive on Pandora.



Amanda Edwards / Getty Images

Zoe Saldana will be returning as Neytiri as will Sam Worthington as Jake Sully. Sigourney Weaver will be taking on a new role, while Kate Winslet, Michelle Yeoh, Oona Chaplin, and more have also joined the cast.

During a recent Directors on Directors conversation with Denis Villeneuve for Variety, Cameron explained that the crew is shooting both the second and third films simultaneously to save money.

“We mixed the schedules for ‘2’ and ‘3’ together, based on the types of scenes and the environments,” Cameron said. “I said, let’s just treat it like it’s a six-hour miniseries and we’re only going to go to Frankfurt once. We’re going to shoot all the scenes from ‘2’ and ‘3’ at the same time. That was more or less the motif.”

Check out the new trailer below and be on the lookout for Avatar: The Way of Water when it hits theaters on December 16.

