Netflix's Ava DuVernay-directed series When They See Us is a moving depiction of real events that happened in 1989 when five young men were convicted of a gruesome crime they did not commit. The boys were labeled as the Central Park Five and their story moved millions of people when Ava brought the realities to screen. Despite the numerous Emmy nominations, When They See Us has completely been left out of any Golden Globe recognition and for that, people are responding.



The disappointing snub was made even more frustrating since other stars such as Lupita Nyong'o for her role in Us, Zendaya for her role in Euphoria and Regina King for her Watchmen role also didn't pull in nominations. "The fact that Regina king, Zendaya, Jharrel Jerome, Lupita and when they see us were all shut out of the golden globes ... hmm I wonder what they have in common," one Twitter user wrote.

Ava has responded by simply showing love to her show, not letting the Academy's snub affect her. "WHEN THEY SEE US is trending nationally. A good thing. More light on the Exonerated 5 and the system of mass criminalization this nation has constructed," she wrote. Peep more social media reactions below.