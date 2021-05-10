The "No Love" singer’s name has recently become synonymous with negative press, due to his decision to reveal his past relationship with Jada Pinkett-Smith. Nonetheless, we know, especially from our editorial detailing his career arc thus far, that the singer has also had a ton of bad luck these past few years, and has had to navigate treacherous territory, the type that most of us wouldn't wish on our worst enemy.

If you're not up to speed, Alsina took in his three nieces after his sister passed from cancer in December 2018. Her death was devastating for Alsina, he described himself as "deeply shattered" at the news. The children had now lost both parents, as their father passed from gun violence in 2010.

Alsina himself, was also not in his best state in the years leading up to his sister’s passing. Amid declining eyesight, struggle with an autoimmune disease that left him unable to walk for a period of time, and recovery from drug addiction, he still decided to take the girls in.

Alsina managed to raise the three girls according to the heartfelt message from his oldest niece on her Instagram story. Chaylin added the song “Prettiest Girl” by Tamar Braxton to play in the background of her post, starting at the lyrics, "I wanna say thank you for making me feel like I'm the prettiest girl in the world."

In an August 2020 interview with People, Alsina said of his girls, "I'm excited to see life unfold for them, and I want to be as present as I possibly can within their life while still being able to show them what it looks like to have a career."

View his niece's social media post below. Social media responded with love and support for Alsina and all that he does for his nieces.

[via]