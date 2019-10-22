To say that August Alsina has had a rough year is an understatement. In July, the singer shared on Instagram that he'd been hospitalized after losing the ability to walk. He uploaded a video while in a hospital bed, apologizing to fans for canceling his ESSENCE Festival performance. "I’m man down right now, & figured I should share.. that My auto immune disease is raging, but im fighting this thing & on my mission to shake back & beable to make it up to you!" he wrote in the caption. "I got so much 🎶NEW NEW🎶 to share w/ you!!!..& Big Love to give."

Despite his condition, August's updates were full of joy and positivity, albeit minimal. The singer later shared with fans that he was undergoing immunotherapy, a process that he said was "sort of like chemo but instead, for my immune system." He's continued to be inspirational and motivational in his posts, and in recent weeks, August has regularly taken to his Instagram to flex his vocal skills for fans. His supporters are excited to see that he looks healthier and that he's been working on new music.

Check out what August has been cooking up while he's on the road to recovery below, including his remix to Tink's "Soon As U Walk In."