He's not one to complain about his illness, but August Alsina will reach out to ask his fans for kind words and prayers. The singer has previously spoken openly about his ailments with good friend Jada Pinkett Smith where he stated, "I have a liver disease where my autoimmune system is fighting against itself. Reality is I'm sick all the time. I'd really like to talk about it and I'm not looking for anybody's sympathy. Don't treat me like I'm a f*cking cancer patient, because I'm not."

Alsina also revealed that the disease is hereditary and he's been fighting for his health privately. On Monday, Alsina shared a clip of himself in a medical gown as he was being treated a hospital. In the caption, he wrote, "Hiiii guys!! 😂It’s me, being my most awesome, weirdly great self. 🤦🏽‍♂️I’m here with the stitch 🗣 & to also apologize for not being able to make the essence fest gig last night. I take my career & your time very seriously & the fact that you guys show up for me, endlessly. Means the world! I’m man down right now, & figured I should share.. that My auto immune disease is raging, but im fighting this thing & on my mission to shake back & beable to make it up to you! I got so much 🎶NEW NEW🎶 to share w/ you!!!..& Big Love to give. ❤️ Big Life, Big Dreams & every peaceful thing to you! Less stress, More Love, More Rest, & Jah Bless. 🙏🏽 know that HE’s got you even when it all feels too complex."

In the clip, Alsina was all smiles and radiated positivity as he shared his frightening experience. "I woke up one day and wasn't able to walk," he said. "I couldn't feel my legs. My doctor ended up admitting me into the hospital. They're doing a bunch of tests. He said I have some nerve damage going on throughout my whole body that I have to go into a recovery process for. It's like my immune system just went on vacation. So, I'm just waiting on it to come on back so we can get together and do what it do."

He gave off a few laughs before joking that he got himself a new whip that he wanted to show everyone: a walker. It's good to see that Alsina is able to keep a smile on his face despite his present circumstances. Send a prayer his way.