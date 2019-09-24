For someone who faced repeated health scares over the summer, August Alsina has remained is good spirits. The singer continues to be a figure of inspiration to his fans, and while he's taken time away from social media to fight for his health, August has shared an update on how he's been managing both in and outside of the hospital.

It was back in early July when August took to Instagram to share a video of himself in a hospital bed as he explained why he canceled his ESSENCE Festival performance. He shared that his autoimmune disease was "raging" and one day he woke up and lost the feeling in his legs. He couldn't walk and was admitted to the hospital, later learning from his doctors that he was experiencing nerve damage throughout his body.

The singer has been relatively silent since then, understandably, but he returned to social media last week with a song for his fans. He not only shared those vocals that made the world fall in love with him, but his thankfulness to everyone who has sent him well wishes. According to August, he's been undergoing treatments that have been rough, but he hopes that the song he sings in the video can help another person struggling.

"Update; My doctors have started me on my iv antibody Immunotherapy. In short form it’s sort of like chemo but instead, for my immune system," he wrote. "Only in this case, not killing the cells, but encouraging my nervous system & body to rebuild.😅🤷🏽‍♂️(idk. I’m still learning).. I’d be lying if I said it hasn’t been tough on my body, but there are necessary steps in order to make progress. iLLness is so humbling & I often find myself singing this song of affirmation to myself eryday, so I figured I’d share that same love, affirmation and motivation with yal, whoever may need it. iHope it speaks to u. They say that #TheBlessingIsInTheENDURING (word 2 my bruv D.Walls)." Check out August's songs of love below.