As we reported yesterday Robert Aaron Long, the suspect in custody for the killing of eight people at three massage parlors in the Atlanta area, told police the parlor attacks were “for providing an outlet for his addiction to sex.” Long killed four people at Young’s Asian Massage, three people at Gold Spa, and another victim at Aromatherapy Spa.

Although six of the victims were of Asian descent, Long claims there was no racial bias in the crime. Long was reportedly a client of the parlors he targeted. Cherokee County Sheriff Frank Reynolds stated, "During his interview, he gave no indicators that this was racially motivated," adding,

"We asked him that specifically and the answer was no."

Shortly after the crime, the Cherokee County sheriff’s office shared surveillance-video images from the scene, prompting Long’s family to contact the office, which reportedly helped lead to his capture.

Sheriff Frank Reynolds said, "They were very distraught," adding the family has continued to cooperate in the investigation.

Capt. Baker said Long admitted to the crime, stating, "Yesterday was a really bad day for him and this is what he did." He explained, "It’s a temptation for him that he wanted to eliminate," with the massage parlors representing "the temptation."

Long planned to drive to Florida and continue his crime spree, but was caught about 150 miles south of Atlanta, according to the police.

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms thanked law-enforcement officers for their quick work arresting him, "This could’ve been significantly worse. It is very likely there would’ve been more victims."

Long bought a gun from Big Woods Goods in Holly Springs, the store told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. The shop is now cooperating with law enforcement. A 9mm firearm was found when Long was arrested in Crisp County late Tuesday. Police are running forensic tests to determine whether it was used in the shootings.

Long faces four counts of murder and one count of aggravated assault. He is being held in Cherokee County with no bond. We will keep you updated on more information as the investigation continues.

