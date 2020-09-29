Atlanta Rapper Gaten Unleashes The Video For His Street Banger "Control"

East Atlanta native Gaten comes through with a booming video for "Control".

Could Gaten be next up out of East Atlanta?

We've witnessed the east-end of the city earn recognition as a clear hotbed for rap artists to develop and blow up out of. Gaten has been hustling since he was a teenager, putting in the time and earning his stripes on the independent grind, as well as in the streets. It's time for the 6 Dread God to level up though, announcing his arrival in the music video for "Control".

The new music video premieres via HotNewHipHop, showing Gaten and his crew rocking their trademark "GM" chains, which stands for Gaten Music LLC. In addition to his musical output, Gaten also promises that he's been active in other fields, explaining why he's not so quick to announce those to the world.

"When you come from where I’m from, you learn to keep your good news to yourself and only celebrate AFTER the win," says the rising rapper. "I made it out the streets using my brain and the internet. My businesses ain’t nobody else business until I’m gettin M’s! Believe me, it’s close!"

Influenced by Atlanta's finest, including Future, Gucci Mane, Big Bank, and others, Gaten is also inspired by gospel music, soul, and blues. Hopefully, we'll get to hear more of that sound seep into his music in the future.

"I get inspiration from every win I see," explained Gaten. "From Kanye & Jay Z being billionaires, to the success of every poppin artist out there. There’s room for all of us and more than enough money for every hustler to get rich. Gaten Music is here to get ours!"

Watch the new video above and stay tuned for more!