Earlier this spring, Hip-Hop fans were shocked to find out that Young Thug, Gunna, and countless other Young Stoner Life Records artists were named in a sweeping RICO indictment in Atlanta, Georgia. However, that wasn't the first major RICO case in recent Atlanta history. In 2021, YFN Lucci was infamously named 105-count racketeering indictment in Fulton County. Now it appears, that the RICO indictments in Atlanta are just getting started.

According to Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, there will be two more gang racketeering indictments "over the next 60 days."



Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Some fans and music industry insiders have been skeptical about the district attorney's decision to use Young Thug, Gunna, and other YSL rapper's lyrics as evidence in their forthcoming RICO case, but the controversy — and alleged death threats — has not stopped Fani Willis from pushing forward and preparing for more major RICO indictments.

As of now, Willis has not offered any clue as to who will be targeted in the two forthcoming RICO indictments, but she did confirm that people in Atlanta can expect them to be announced very soon.

See a video of her confirming it to a WSBTV reporter in the video below.

