Unfortunately for YFN Lucci, it seems like his legal problems only continue to grow. He surrendered himself over to authorities at the top of the year after a warrant was issued for his arrest in connection with the shooting death of a 28-year-old man. He was wanted on multiple charges by Atlanta police like murder and gang activity and initially denied bond.

He was able to enjoy a small taste of freedom in February after being released on bond, albeit under very strict restrictions. Sadly for the rapper, his freedom was taken away from him again in May after he was named in a 105-count racketeering indictment surrounding the Bloods gang in Atlanta. After surrendering to authorities later in the month, Lucci's lawyer is calling bogus on his client being listed in the indictment.



The 75-page RICO indictment lists a dozen individuals, including the entertainer, as being associates of the gang. In a recent interview, his lawyer, who has maintained Lucci's innocence, explained that his status as an "associate" of the named gang in the indictment is all hearsay. He points out that despite Lucci's status as an international recording artist, references to his music to create a case against him are simply unfair.

He furthered that the indictment is “a little bit ridiculous.” His lawyer has previously said in a statement, “He’s not a gang member. What he is is an internationally recognized musical artist that is a triple platinum winner, that has performed all over the United States and all over the world."



Following Lucci's arrest, Atlanta Police Chief Rodney Bryant noted his indictment sends a "significant message" to other ATL residents. "I think that it sends a significant message, a profound message that regardless of your status that the City of Atlanta and Fulton County in partnership is coming after you if you violate the crimes in our county, in our city," Bryant explained.

He's been denied bond, so it's looking like he may have to remain behind bars until trial. We'll keep you updated on any subsequent developments in the case.

