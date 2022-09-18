Asian Doll, whose real name is Misharron Jermeisha Allen, may be known for her musical abilities, but she's also been known to trend for other reasons. From physically defending herself to arguing with other artists online, the Dallas, Texas, native has no problem handling business in and outside the booth.

The Shade Room shared an image of the artist alongside Baton Rouge rapper, BC Jay, insinuating that the two were involved romantically. Jay had his hand placed right above Asian's rear end in the photos. They also shared a screenshot in which Jay referred to Asian as "[baby]." Additionally, Jay posted photos from Asian's Instagram feed on his story.

While the evidence did seem fitting, Asian denied all accusations, claiming that the two only share a business relationship. A few days ago, they collaborated on a single titled "Slangin Iron," which has already garnered over two million views. The 25-year-old took to Twitter and defended herself. "No we are not dating, talking or anything besides music I was paid I pulled up very professional with my team I did my verse smiled & posed 4 da pics [100 emoji]."

She also went to the source, The Shade Room, with more to say. "I have a situation going on with somebody & @theshaderoom y'all not helping or playing fair right now [laughing emojis] Omg like can I get a warning? dang call, text or ask me 1ST & I'll be happy to tell y'all bro."