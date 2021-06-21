Asian Doll posted pics with a new man, whom fans believe the rapper to be romantically linked with, on social media, this week.

"Being Mean," Doll captioned the pics.

Doll had dated King Von, prior to his death in November 2020. Since his passing, Doll has gotten a Von tattoo and purchased a life-like iced-out chain of the rapper.



Bennett Raglin /Getty Images

Foolio recently criticized her for being "extra" in the wake of Von's death.

"Real sh*t. If somethin' ever happen to me, bro, don't be an Asian Doll," Foolio said in a video. "If you know what we was on and we didn't talk like that, don't be extra. For real. Don't be on that Asian [Doll]."

Doll responded on Twitter: "But when some do happen to you watch nobody give no f*ck [crying laughing emojis]. Get off n*gga d*ck tho fan ass n*gga."

In response to overall criticism from fans, she tweeted about her relationship with Von, earlier this week: "As long as von in the situation ima always be respectful cause I’m not finna be out here looking slow gang. He can’t speak for himself & I ain’t finna speak for him. Be safe out here y’all. I'm not arguing with nobody tho fasho my whole like will do the talking."